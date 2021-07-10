As I put fingers to keyboard to write this article, it’s Independence Day weekend. What a difference a year makes. This time last year, the Fourth of July was just another in a series of special celebrations of which COVID-19 would deprive us. Last year’s Fourth of July just felt a little less independent; a little less star-spangled; a little less free.
But one year later, with a majority of us having been vaccinated and the spread of the coronavirus continuing to decrease, this year’s Fourth of July feels better. The fireworks seem more dazzling; the sparklers sparkle much brighter; the burgers and hot dogs taste much better. The fellowship around the picnic table is richer. It just feels like we can truly proclaim once again, “So proudly we hail the twilight’s last gleaming.”
I have a good friend whose daughter was giving birth this holiday weekend. I savored and prayed over every progress update I received on my cellphone. And when I finally received the message containing the picture of that sweet little baby girl, I first thanked the Lord for her successful birth, and then I remembered why I do what I do. I am all about the future. There’s nothing wrong with the past. Of course, without the past, it would be impossible to have a present. History has its place and ignoring it will doom us to repeating its mistakes. Yet focusing on solidifying the economic future of little ones such as my friend’s granddaughter is what keeps me jazzed and pressing forward.
Here in Yoakum, we got an early start on lighting the fireworks. On June 28, the Yoakum Economic Development Corporation announced to the world that it had acquired a 60-acre tract of land to establish its second business development park. Located at the major intersection of U.S. 77-A and Farm-to-Market Road 3475 (Carl Ramert Drive), the park will be an ideal location for the kind of industrial and manufacturing companies that are key to the community’s long-term growth.
As Mayor Carl O’ Neill stated, “I see the new industrial park property as an investment for the City of Yoakum. I anticipate this will generate several opportunities for future growth in our community. This development will open doors for new businesses, more jobs, more housing, future expansions, and additional revenue.”
And Lavaca County Judge Mark Myers added, “I am excited about the new property purchase by the Yoakum Economic Development Corporation. Anytime an opportunity arises for new industry or jobs within Lavaca County, everyone benefits. I’d like to invite manufacturers to take a good look at Lavaca County for your future home and base of operations. In my estimation, there is no finer place in this state to be a success and raise a family.”
We firmly believe that the park will make Yoakum even more competitive when site selectors are choosing options for their clients. However, this new park will not just benefit Yoakum, or just Lavaca County, but rather the entire Golden Crescent Region.
The future is bright and quite exciting. But for today, there’s a burger coming off the grill right now and it’s calling me. So, until next time, “Let freedom ring!”
