Let’s Dance Victoria’s winning streak continues with three first time competitors bringing home first place awards from the Harvest Moon Ball in Tulsa, Okla. in October.
Competitor Kelley Harrel, who won first place female newcomer bronze, has been training at Let’s Dance since April. She also performed at the studio’s annual benefit showcase in September, helping to raise over $5,000 for donation to a world wide charity, The Humanitarian Relief Fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Javier Adame was awarded first place male newcomer bronze. He has also trained at Let’s Dance since February.
Amy Galindo won first place female beginner bronze award. She performed in past showcases and even though she has moved to Corpus Christi she returns to Victoria to train at Let's Dance Victoria.
The studio is accepting new students of all ages, abilities and dance styles.