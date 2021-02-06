Ever since Nolan Ryan pitched his seventh no-hitter at age 44 and George Foreman won the boxing heavyweight championship just before turning 46, I’ve been impressed by “old guys” who defy age and remain competitive at elite levels when their peers are sitting in rocking chairs.
By winning the conference championship, Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game. Furthermore, he will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance — four more than any other player. Over a 21-year career, he averaged a Super Bowl appearance every other year.
At 43, he is the oldest player in the NFL but plays like he is 28. In comparison, the average NFL player has a 3.3-year career. Brady’s career has been more than six times as long, on average, and isn’t slowing down.
Similarly, at age 90, Warren Buffett leads Berkshire Hathaway, the eighth largest company in the world. Buffett, the oldest Fortune 500 CEO, is worth more than $88 billion. More impressively, Buffett has already donated $37 billion to charity. Since Buffett took control of Berkshire in 1965, he has produced annual gains of 20.5%. Over the same time frame, the S&P 500 earned 9.7% per year.
To offer perspective, $10,000 invested in 1965 in the S&P 500 would today be worth $1.6 million. The same amount invested with Buffett would today be worth $285 million.
The success and longevity achieved by Brady and Buffett are not random. These are a few of the characteristics for success displayed by both men:
Study: Both Buffett and
- Brady are legendary for their attention and preparation. Buffett is known for reading 500 pages per day as he continues to study business and industries. Brady is credited with amazingly long hours learning new offensive plays and studying all aspects of opposing defenses. As such, both are constantly studying, learning and growing as they recognize the most important muscle is the brain.
- Focus and Remain Calm: Four years ago, Brady was down 28 – 3 in the Super Bowl but did not panic. He rallied his troops by emphasizing extreme focus on just the next play. By delivering that level of calm and
concentration, one play at a time, the six-time Super Bowl champ was able to rally his team and win it all. Similarly, Buffett is known for his ability to calmly tune out the noise from Wall
- Street. Even during times of immense panic, Buffett focuses on what matters in his management of Berkshire Hathaway and its investment portfolio.
- Passion: Obviously, neither Brady nor Buffett needs to work for the money. Rather, they are both so good at what they do because of the passion they have for their given discipline. Buffett has repeatedly counseled college students to find something they love and they will never work a day in their lives.
- Communication: As a kid, Buffett became physically ill when attempting public speaking. Fortunately, he went through a Dale Carnegie public speaking program early in his career. His Carnegie certificate still hangs on his office wall today. Buffett has said, you can exponentially increase your potential “by simply being able to communicate better.” Brady has said clear current commun
ication has been a key not only in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen but also with teammates who are 20 years younger than he is. Brady has been praised for being the first one to know every player on his team by name. Clear communication skills rally the troops and get everyone on the team to
- strive for a common goal.
- Habits: The day after a Super Bowl win, Brady was asked what he was drinking at a party. “Water,” he replied. He said he was already in training for the next season.
Buffett has repeatedly said the “chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken.”
Develop good habits and make them part of your daily routine — not for one day or year — but for decades on end.
Regardless of your discipline or interests, studying those that have been immensely successful over long time frames offers tangible benefits for all.
