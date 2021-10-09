NAME: Lily Patterson
AGE: 27
EDUCATION: Bachelors in Architecture from Texas A&M University, Esthetician license from Aveda Institute
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Owner/ co-owner
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Evening Esthetics was born after I quit my corporate job to pursue something I was passionate about, I knew as soon as I got to my first day of school that this was it for me.
With Third Coast Sanitation, we learned of the company from mutual friends. My partner and I decided to give it a go in Victoria as we found the services to be really well valued. We use a commercial truck and state of the art sanitation equipment to clean out trash receptacles on a recurring basis for customers.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
When you own your own business there really isn’t a day off, you’re always thinking about it and what could make it better, or more profitable. On one hand lot of my success is driven by a family of entrepreneurs. On the other, when you truly love what you’re doing, you’re naturally engaged with ensuring your own success.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
I’d say my earliest challenge was finding my passion. Some people seem to just know what fits them and it took me a while to find that. Getting started almost always costs you in some way and that is challenging. Having your funds lined out while paying your regular bills and taking care of everyday stresses is overwhelming at times.
It’s kind of a crazy climate and both of my businesses are often considered luxury commodities, so you’ll run into people who put these services at the bottom of their to do list. But that’s OK, there are people who value the services you offer, and those are your clients.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
Evening Esthetics is hoping to make a move soon to our own independent location. We are really excited about what that means and what more we can offer. A lot of our retail is going to be available online as well and we hope to offer a variety of skincare lines, skincare tools, evening related retail, and more to our customers. I am excited to see how my business grows here in Victoria and what else we can accomplish.
TCS had been steadily growing throughout the Crossroads. We just recently expanded to Edna and don’t have any plans on slowing down. Our goals eventually include reaching local coastal towns.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Make friends with the other women in your community that are also chasing a hustle. You’ll learn a lot from them and you will also find friendships and opportunity.
Start a savings account and just put something away from every check. It doesn’t have to be a huge contribution but when opportunity strikes, you’ll be glad you had your nest egg to fund your passion.
Try not to compare yourself to your competitor too much, what you do is unique to you. It’s good to be friends with people doing what you’re doing. You can bounce ideas off each other and even kind of develop what distinguishes your differences.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
If there is ever a chance to do something for a local community member or business who might need assistance, we try to participate. We often donate services or raffle them for different causes.
That’s one of the best things about Victoria, this community shows up for our people. And you will likely never hear of local business who doesn't partake. Third Coast Sanitation does donated cleanings around the city to help clean up areas that need it. We have done graffiti removal, paint removal, and pressure washing downtown. We also try to bring quarterly meals to the local police department to show thanks.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Currently I’m a board member of the Victoria Fine Arts Association. It’s a great group of people that have been super understanding of me being busy with both of my start ups. They give back to the community with events that benefit fine arts in our area through scholarships and donations.
I’m also a trained CASA volunteer. CASA advocates support for children in our area who otherwise may not have anybody. It's really rewarding and they always need more volunteers.
My partner and I are also both big dog rescue supporters from donations, benefits, and occasional fostering.
