Elegant Limousine, a Texas luxury car charter service, moved its Victoria location in early January at a time when demand is picking back up.
Now at 408 N. Moody St., the limousine business added two SUVs and a town car to its Victoria fleet for a total of 15 vehicles, said operations manager John Rodriguez. These include sedans, stretch limousines, SUVs and mini-buses.
Vehicles are more visible from the street and the passersby at the new location, Rodriguez said, which is resulting in more calls from prospective customers.
That increased demand also comes as events like weddings, birthdays and proms begin to return after few events occurred because of the pandemic, Rodriguez said.
Nationwide, the past 12 months have been difficult for most limousine businesses, said Robert Alexander, president of the National Limousine Association, which promotes chauffeured transportation.
The industry has experienced staff reductions to 25% of pre-pandemic levels among its member businesses, according to the association.
As customers' lives get back to normal, Alexander said they believe the industry will experience a fairly rapid return in business.
