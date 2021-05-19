Business closures and event cancellations come as thunderstorms broughts heavy rainfall to the area Wednesday. Severe weather conditions are expected to continue through at least Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
This list will be continuously updated.
Business closures and reduced hours:
- The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent is closed Wednesday
- Riverside Golf Course is closed Wednesday
- Victoria Country Club golf course and practice facilities are closed Wednesday
- Tried and True Tattoos is closed Wednesday
- Classes for 7A Aquatics are canceled at Citizens HealthPlex on Wednesday
- Big Lots closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Burdogz Bar & Grill is closed Wednesday
- The Texas Zoo is closed Wednesday
- Museum of the Coastal Bend is closed Wednesday
