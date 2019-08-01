The Little Caesars Pizza in the Northcross Shopping Center on North Navarro Street closed July 22.
But the two other Victoria locations remain open – one at 1907 John Stockbauer Drive and the other at 1301 E. Rio Grande St.
San Antonio resident Sunny Punjani owns the Victoria locations, as well as several others in South Texas. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.
