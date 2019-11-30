A box within a box made headlines throughout the impeachment inquiry.
As lawmakers made their way through hours upon hours of impeachment proceedings, they did so within the confines of a hot, sweaty and stinky room in the basement of the U.S. capitol. In a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, sensitive information can be discussed or disseminated without being heard, seen or intercepted by outside parties.
J.B. Clegg wasn’t behind the SCIF at the center of the hearings, but as vice president of operations for Clegg Industries Inc., he has a hand in the production of the intercept-proof rooms.
The company, which builds specialized vehicles, is working on an order for SCIFs to be used by U.S. Special Operations Command Africa.
“I’m sure it’s to try and track down bad guys, like always,” Clegg said.
This is will be the third order for mobile SCIF units that Clegg Industries Inc. has finished. Clegg said the company built its first such units earlier this year.
“I think it’s badass,” Clegg said.
To brush up on his SCIF-building skills, Clegg said he attended a workshop in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. There are various different standards, each with its own host of requirements, that a SCIF must meet in order to receive accreditation.
“The first military standard for a SCIF was in 1943,” Clegg said. “That’s when they first started seeing the need to block out radio frequencies and sound deadening.”
The company, founded by Clegg’s parents in the 1980s, has worked with government agencies since its beginning. He said 90% of their current projects are for the government.
“We’re on job number 493 right now,” Clegg said. “We started in ‘84 building specialized vehicles. That’s when Mom and Dad started getting in that market. That was job No. 1 of course and that was for U.S. Customs.”
Customers of Clegg Industries include the U.S. Postal Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, several branches of the military and a host of military contractors.
Even for his non-government clients, Clegg said the ability to build SCIFs could be of use because of increasing concern over information theft in the digital age.
“I could foresee it even happening with a non-government agency,” Clegg said. “I think it’s just a way of the future. Unfortunately, it’s easier to steal through the internet and cyber means than it used to be.”
Because of the increase in demand for high security vehicles, he has had to adjust the way he operates the business.
“We’re having to beef up our in-house security,” Clegg said. “I never had people sign in before. I never had punch codes before. That’s all in the last six months.”
