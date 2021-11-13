You would be amazed at all the unique and charming gifts you can find right in your hometown.
Shopping local means you don’t have to wait for your items to come in and hope they look like they do online. You don’t have to worry about local shops in Cuero not having unique and charming gifts for everyone on your list. When you shop local, your money is kept in your local economy and helps highlight what makes your community unique.
Businesses are gearing up and getting ready for a busy holiday season. Cuero kicked off holiday shopping Saturday with its annual Shoppers’ Poker Run held at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum. Shoppers headed out to participating shops and boutiques, and for every $20 spent, they had their Shoppers Poker Run card punched. They then returned with five or more punches to collect poker cards to enter a Texas Hold’em tournament. The top 10 hands faced off and the winning hand won a $750 Visa card. Participants then played 20 rounds of poker for chances to win one of 20 lucky baskets, valued at over $100 each, donated by local stores and sponsors. Business owner Cecilia Hedrick said this was one of her four biggest shopping days last year, which helped pull her business through the pandemic.
It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Cuero, as lights and the 30-foot Christmas tree are going up on Main Street. The park will soon be transformed into a Christmas wonderland with over 300 lighted scenes on display for the annual Christmas in the Park tradition. Christmas in the Park will begin Nov. 22 nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Day. People from all over travel to see this marvelous drive-thru light display. Christmas in the Park has been voted The Cuero Records’ Best of Dewitt County Readers’ Choice 2021 Award for Best Holiday Event and winner of the Victoria Advocate’s Crossroads “Best of the Best” 2021 Award for the Best Festival and Best Holiday Event several years in a row. New lights are added every year. New this year will be a selfie station for photo opportunities on Tuesday nights. Back by popular demand will be hot chocolate nights on Thursdays, which are sponsored by Trust Texas Bank.
Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 27, and this annual movement helps support small businesses. There will be a holiday market held at The Venue on Church Street. Be sure to stop by and grab a shopping bag.
We will be bringing back the Santa Shuffle Punch Cards this year. Be sure to pick up a punch card at a participating shop during Shop Small Saturday. For every $10 purchase, you receive a hole punch. Fill your card up with 10 punches and turn it in to enter to win Cuero Christmas Bucks. There will be a total of three weekly drawings for a chance to win Cuero Christmas Bucks, and a grand-prize drawing will be help Dec. 22 for a chance to win $500 in Cuero Christmas Bucks, donated by Cuero Main Street.
Cuero’s Main Street will host its award-winning annual Christmas in Downtown event Dec. 10-11. The traditional event, with all the bells and whistles, will be brought to the Historic Cuero Downtown. Guests will enjoy the artificial ice-skating rink, live reindeer, a curling attraction, petting zoo, movie for the kids, horse-drawn carriage rides, artesian market, food vendors, live entertainment, late-night shopping and more. Tickets and wristbands can be purchased at the event. You don’t want to miss this magical Christmas tradition. For more information visit www.cueromainstreet.com. Congratulation to Cuero Main Street for being awarded the Texas Downtown Association’s 2021 Best Promotion-Traditional award for Christmas in Downtown.
Dec. 21 will be the last chance before Christmas to fill up your Santa Shuffle Punch Cards for a chance to win Cuero Christmas Bucks during the Holiday Booze and Buy, Last Shot Shopping event from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy festive drinks from the 5D Travelin’ Tavern and live music by Matt Thigpen while shopping.
The chamber celebrated several businesses this month with ribbon cuttings and Fun after Five events for grand openings and moving to new locations. Congratulations to The Spinning Top, Zoom Physical Therapy, Cuero Pecan House Café and Cuero Lube on their new locations.
Spend the day or weekend in Cuero, enjoy the quaint shops, divine dining, four museums and tasty treats from The Cuero Pecan House. Cuero is a great place to shop, play and stay this holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you.
