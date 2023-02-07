A Victoria-based solar panel business believes it has a bright future.
Sweetwater Energy Services sells and installs panels to residential and commercial customers throughout Texas. Company owner Thomas Rendon sees plenty of benefits in his industry because of incentives offered by the federal government.
“I’m educating homeowners and business owners on the cost savings of solar,” Rendon said. “The tax credits available to customers right now show that solar panels are a good investment.”
The market is in a position to grow, Rendon said, because Congress approved a 30% tax credit for solar panel systems last year. Businesses can add an additional 10% tax credit for using solar panels made in the United States.
The incentives trim the final cost of solar panel installation by thousands of dollars, Rendon said.
“I believe the truth about solar can be enough to persuade someone to invest in it,” Rendon said. “There’s no reason why it wouldn’t be beneficial to you.”
The City of Victoria is also involved in an effort to incentivize installation of new renewable energy infrastructure. Last April, the city opened up access to Texas’ Property Assessed Clean Energy program, which allows Victorians to upgrade to renewable sources, like solar, at a reduced cost.
Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, said “quite a few” solar farm projects have applied for property tax incentives in Victoria and surrounding counties.
“Some of the green projects we are seeing require solar power for their operation, so there are opportunities for renewable energy companies to build relationships with others,” Titas said.
Increased financial benefits for solar energy systems comes at a time when utility costs have risen, Rendon said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity rates in the southern United States, which includes Texas, rose more than two cents per kilowatt hour between 2021 and 2022.
“Electricity bills are hard to budget because you don’t know how much it will cost for a whole year,” Rendon said. “Our customers have told us how grateful they are about paying less for electricity.”
When determining what a solar panel system will look like for a business or residential customer, Sweetwater Energy performs a site evaluation.
“At the end of the day, we want to make sure the system make sense to the customer because there are a couple things, like the angle of a roof, that factor in to design process,” Rendon said.
A 12,000-watt solar panel system, which Rendon considered to be the average size, may cost a customer around $45,000 to install. Sweetwater does offer financing options.
Rendon said it may take five to seven years for a business to get a full return on their investment, while homeowners may reach that mark in 10-12 years.
The solar energy industry has definitely grown a lot more in recent years, Titas said.
“Every time I see an updated pie chart on power generation, the solar section appears to be getting larger each time,” Titas said.
This summer, Rendon plans to launch a pro-solar campaign in Victoria, which will feature an educational seminar and billboard messages.