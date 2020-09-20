Texas Liquor is now able to serve those older than 21 with a new location in Victoria.
As the owners of one of the Crossroads’ drive-thru liquor stores, owners Angie and Shawn Clarke are looking forward to the new location picking up steam at 4109 Houston Highway, Suite 100A in Victoria.
Angie Clarke opened the original location in Nursery, at 13535B U.S. 87, about a year ago and has stayed busy since.
“We didn’t think the liquor biz was going to slow down. We’re pretty confident,” she said of opening a second location as some areas of the economy are still working to make a return.
Clarke said sales were good enough even during the most stringent lockdown portion of the pandemic.
When people were staying home the most, she said, people still came into the Nursery location for curbside sales — even standing in the rain at times to buy a local brew.
Bars and restaurants that once relied on alcohol sales heavily are still under the 51% of alcohol sales restriction statewide as many pivot toward a more food or delivery focus.
Delivery and curbside have both remained strong points of Clarke’s business, including event deliveries like weddings in the near future. Additionally, Gov. Greg Abbott waived to-go regulations on alcohol sales on March 18 indefinitely, assisting restaurants that sell mixed drinks keep revenues up.
Offering a local selection in her store is important to Clarke.
Alongside big Texan names like Shiner beer and Tito’s vodka are Crossroads producers of wine, canned goods, bread and more. Craft beers from Texas are also available and are one area of inventory she plans to grow.
Additionally, Texas Liquor offers mixology accessories and a variety of spirits including whiskey, tequila, vodka and a pick-your-own variety pack of beer.
If there is an item not available in the store, specific orders also can be placed and shipped in.
In a big state with big talk about alcohol this year, Angie Clarke said her first two weeks with the new location have been “busy, busy, busy.”
Research compiling Twitter conversations in Texas suggested the state has had the most talk about alcohol since the pandemic began.
As a first time business owner, the Clarkes plan to serve thirsty Texans either inside their new location, through the drive-thru, via delivery or curbside.
“We felt we needed to jump in right now rather than wait,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.