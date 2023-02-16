BAY CITY — A historic hotel in Palacios will not be torn down this week, or for the next several weeks, a district court judge ruled Thursday morning.

Judge Ben Hardin said the civil case over the Luther Hotel’s future will be moved to probate court, where a probate judge will preside over the matter. The next hearing in the case is April 4. The restraining order keeping the hotel from being demolished will remain in effect, the judge ruled.

A probate judge will be appointed by a state official during the break, Hardin said.

According to court documents, the estate of Harold Jack Findley, which agreed to sell the hotel to a foundation looking to have the historic hotel razed, filed a request in December 2021 for a probate judge to hear the case. The request was never approved by an official in Austin.

Advocates for the preservation of the Luther Hotel cheered following the ruling, which concluded a hearing in the Matagorda County Courthouse in Bay City.

Edith Gower, one of the five women leading the Palacios Preservation Association, said Thursday’s decision is good news for the Luther, though the mission to rescue the building will be drawn out further.

“I’m just excited to keep going with our effort to save the Luther,” Gower said. “I’m really grateful for the lawyers who are working on our behalf.”

The hotel, a Texas Historical Landmark, is under contract to be purchased by the Corpus Christi-based Ed Rachal Foundation for $1.4 million with the stipulation that the current owner — Findley’s estate — demolish it first.

Findley died without signing a will that would have required his estate to preserve the hotel, according to attorney John Griffin, who is among the lawyers trying to rescue the Luther. Findley’s 60 descendants, most of whom live in Alabama, could ignore his wish.

Though the estate is under contract with the Rachal Foundation, an investor from Houston stepped into the picture with a $1.65 million counteroffer to purchase the hotel and rehabilitate it.

David Griffin, another attorney representing the preservation efforts, said a judge will need to rule that the contract with the Rachal Foundation is nonbinding in order for the Houston investor’s offer to be accepted by the heirs.

“The administrator of the estate is obligated to sell to the highest bidder,” Griffin said Thursday.

Following the Thursday ruling, the investor, Nick Herman of Yaalx Inc., said he is hopeful further conversations between the estate and preservationists will lead to a resolution.

“There’s significant pressure from the (Palacios) community and we have the money to save the Luther,” Herman said.