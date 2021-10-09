NAME: Madison Wirtz
AGE: 29
EDUCATION: Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, and Business Management
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Co-owner
COMPANY: Glo Sun Spa Victoria
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
My mom and I attended a trade show in 2015 and I fell in love with the tanning and spa industry. I’ve always wanted to open a business that I was passionate about and be able to make a difference in people’s lives. Victoria was lacking my vision so that’s when the journey began.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Making my mom proud and my passion for this industry drives me to succeed. I am always brainstorming on how we can make the clients experience even better. I love seeing them walk out after a service feeling completely relaxed and like a new person. Happy client, happy life.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
One of the biggest challenges we have faced since opening in 2016 has been getting the word out that we are here. We have tried so many different advertising options over the years and they haven’t helped.
Marketing and advertising continue to be a struggle of ours. Since word of mouth is our biggest support, we give a $5 referral to clients when they bring a friend.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
I have learned and continue to learn so much about this industry. We have grown significantly since we first opened because new equipment and services are always coming out. I look forward to our future growth as a business. I’m excited that I get to do all of this with my mom.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
My advice applies for any profession. Always stand tall and be proud of what you have built for yourself and your community. You may not be able to please everyone, but just know there are so many others out there that appreciate all that you do for them.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
We have an open house event twice a year where we invite anyone in the community to come and enjoy our services for free. Everyone deserves to de-stress and feel good about themselves. We are also involved in the Bridal Showcases each year. One of which supports the Lions Club. This year we donated free spray tans to all the Miss Victoria Pageant contestants. We donate raffle baskets for cancer benefits and fundraisers.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Project Tickled Pink because my grandmother passed away from breast cancer. Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center because I have a passion for animals. Love Vincent and Live Like Roo Foundation mean a lot to me because I lost my fur baby to cancer. They send care packages to dogs suffering from cancer. If every dogs’ eyes light up like my Lily’s did when she received hers, my heart is so happy to be a part of that. Christ's Kitchen Care Packages. Devereux’s My Holiday Wishes Fund provides gifts to children and elderly during the holiday season that they wouldn’t receive otherwise.
