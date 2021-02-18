Many mail deliveries in the Crossroads are not going through and many USPS buildings were closed as of Thursday morning.
Mail is not being picked up or delivered by UPS in the Crossroads, except for ZIP code 78377, in Refugio County.
United States Postal Services Crossroads locations are not delivering, and USPS retail buildings are closed, said USPS representative Becky Hernandez.
FedEx locations are closed and not making deliveries for FedEx Express as well as FedEx Freight and conducting partial service in Victoria for FedEx Ground, according to a FedEx press release.
Open USPS locations with normal operations in and around the Crossroads include locations at 501 1st St. in Woodsboro, and 920 N. St. Joseph St., Suite 105, in Gonzales.
Mail is not being delivered in the Crossroads because many of the USPS buildings do not have electricity and because “the safety of both customers and employees comes first,” according to a USPS press release. No time or date has been set for Crossroads USPS locations and deliveries to resume.
Packages at USPS or UPS locations will not be accepted for shipment.
The movement of UPS packages might be impacted in areas not directly affected by weather conditions, according to a UPS press release.
Updates can be found on the USPS website at about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts, FedEx website at fedex.com/en-us/service-alerts.html#weather and UPS website at ups.com/us/en/service-alerts.page?id=alert1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.