City of Victoria Main Street Program Executive Director Danielle Williams will apply her passion for supporting small businesses to a wider area in her new role as economic development director for the City of Victoria.
The City created this role last year as part of its overall efforts to be more intentional about enhancing livability through economic development.
“I’m excited to be able to play a larger role in the work that the City and local stakeholders are doing to create a favorable environment for businesses,” Williams said. “I want business owners to be able to come to me for help with becoming established, expanding or anything else they may need.”
Williams will act as a liaison for the City’s initiatives to recruit, grow and support businesses in Victoria. She will work with local stakeholders such as the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation; the Victoria Economic Development Corporation; The Retail Coach, the retail recruitment firm hired by the City; the Victoria Chamber of Commerce; and others.
Williams will also play a role in the implementation of current and upcoming economic development projects, including the downtown tax increment reinvestment zone, the City’s partnership with Innovation Collective and the upcoming economic development strategic plan that is being developed in collaboration with the sales tax corporation and the economic development corporation.
Williams was hired in January 2020 as the City of Victoria’s first Victoria Main Street Program director after previously serving as the assistant director of Parks & Recreation. She spent the next two years working closely with downtown business owners to help them achieve their goals. She also spearheaded the development of the community’s first downtown master plan.
The Victoria Main Street Program has yielded the following benefits downtown in the past year:
- Seven new businesses and/or expansions
- Net gain of 29 jobs
- Eight façade grants totaling $356,938.49 in public/private investment
- Public/private investment totaling $2.4 million
Williams’ new role and her previous roles with the Victoria Main Street Program and Parks & Recreation have something in common. They each play a part in making Victoria an attractive place to live.
“When business owners are deciding whether to move into a city, they look at all the facets of a community to make sure their employees will want to live there,” Williams said. “I’m excited to show businesses what Victoria has to offer.”
Williams will officially begin her new role later this month. She will continue to support the Victoria Main Street Program as the City searches for a new manager.
To learn more about resources for businesses in Victoria, contact Williams at 361-485-3060 or dwilliams@victoriatx.gov.
