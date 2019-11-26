Hundreds of cars lined up in front of Majic 95.9 on Tuesday evening for the radio station’s 18th annual Turkey Drive in a line that extended well out of sight.
“This year, they started lining up about 10:20 a.m.,” said Lilo Arguellez, the radio station’s program director, who was thrilled that the station was able to put on yet another large giveaway.
“I love it because it gets bigger and bigger, and you see the families come through and they say, ‘Thank you for blessing us,’” he said. “But all the blessing is really the community. We’re just trying to give back to that community.”
The radio station gave away more than 350 Thanksgiving meals with the help of local volunteers, musicians and even Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy, who handed out some of the first turkeys with his wife.
“You’re looking at the heart and soul of what Victoria is about,” McCoy said. “And we need to tell more of this story ... There is well-known Tejano music here from the industry that is wonderful entertainment that half of Victoria knows nothing about and Victoria needs to learn about.”
Artists in attendance included big names in the industry, like Lucky Joe, who was nominated for a Latin Grammy this year and traveled from Mission for the giveaway.
Houston-based Las Fenix, a regional Mexican group composed of five sisters, also drove in from out of town to contribute. The sisters have volunteered at Majic 95.9’s Turkey Drive and toy and bike giveaways multiple times.
“It is a small gesture for us just to be here to give out the turkeys, but we know that all the people that are coming appreciate the radio, Majic, and everyone who donated,” said Nadia Rodriguez, of Las Finex.
Arguellez said about twice as many music artists participated in this year’s giveaway as last year’s, and Victoria businesses showed widespread support. Donations that were not used for the event will be put toward the station’s toy and bike giveaway, which takes place in December.
Peggy Perez, of Perez Electric in Victoria, said she enjoyed seeing the reactions of children and making sure that fellow community members get fed.
Perez has volunteered at the giveaway for a few years and dropped off meals for some families who were unable to attend the giveaway.
“We have some families that ride the bus and just couldn’t get here or some of the older people who have a harder time getting around,” she said. “Some of these people really need it, you know?”
