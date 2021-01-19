ConocoPhillips completed its acquisition of Midland-headquartered Concho Resources on Friday, according to a news release from ConocoPhillips.
The acquisition was announced in October and is “good not just for (ConocoPhillips) but for the region,” the Advocate previously reported for oil field services business.
"We expect the company to deliver differential performance on three key mandates: providing affordable energy to the world, generating superior returns on and of capital and demonstrating (environmental, social and governance) leadership," said ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer Ryan Lance in the news release.
Headquartered in Houston, ConocoPhillips has $63 billion in total assets and about 9,800 employees as of Sept. 30. Some of its operations are in the Eagle Ford Shale, which is in and just north of the Crossroads.
Each share of Concho common stock was converted into the right to receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock, according to the news release.
