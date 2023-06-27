Caretakers at an assisted living facility in Victoria have developed a tasty side hustle this year.
Corey Guajardo and Raquel Maldonado run Bake My Day, an in-home bakery that has been in business for about four months. The part-time bakers specialize in gourmet cupcakes and tres leches cake.
Residents at Mercy House were the first to receive the cupcakes Guajardo and Maldonado made from scratch. The duo built a menu by experimenting with flavors in the kitchen.
"What bakery doesn't have trial-and-error," Guajardo, 30, said.
They settled on filled cupcakes, which are more moist, Guajardo said. Cheesecake, peanut butter and a variety of fruit-flavored cupcakes are among the options for those who have a bite-sized sweet tooth.
The two Victoria bakers also make tres leches cake, which is made from condensed, evaporated and whole milk. In addition to the traditional cake, the bakers can top cookies and cream, peach cobbler and rum horchata for an additional fee.
"Having something infused with alcohol makes things fun," Guajardo said of the rum horchata-flavored tres leches cake.
Guajardo said Bake My Day has low prices for its goods. A half-dozen cupcakes cost $12 and an 8-inch-by-8 inch pan of tres leches cake can be purchased for $20. A complete price list can be found on Bake My Day's Facebook page.
There are also specialty cupcakes, like the Mad Brownie and a churro cupcake drizzled with Mexican cajeta, a thick and gooey Mexican caramel sauce. Specialty cupcakes have larger garnishes than the other cupcakes on the menu, Guajardo said.
Customers requesting a specialty cupcake should try to provide a five-to-seven day notice, Guajardo said.
The in-home bakery offers free delivery for homes and businesses in the Victoria city limits, but the service is down until July 1. For order pick up, customers can call or text 361-579-2403 to receive Bake My Day's pick up address.
Bake My Day aims to add one to two new flavors each week, Guajardo said.
"We have 16 flavors now and our goal is to get to 100," she said.
A "Battle of the Cookies" is in the works. Guajardo said there would be samples of cookies and cream, Chips Ahoy and cookie dough cupcakes.
With support from over 1,000 followers on Facebook, Bake My Day has catered events at Victoria schools and businesses, and even a birthday party in Houston.
"It's crazy how social media has become a huge platform for us," Guajardo said.
Guajardo said she plans to move Bake My Day out of her home and into a small shop some day.