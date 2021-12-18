The manufactured homes on the lot at Victoria’s Palm Harbor Homes are a far cry from the idea of yesteryear’s mobile home. The floor plans are spacious and customizable, the pantries are deep and the homes are full of amenities such as hidden spaces for television sets, walk in showers standing alongside large bathtubs and upgradeable appliances.
The homes are comparable in quality to site built homes but are much more affordable, said Michael Low, a housing consultant with Palm Harbor Homes. Increased sales this past year are a results of that affordability, but supply chain woes have meant that the homes aren’t always immediately available to buyers.
“My backlog for something like this is about five-six months,” Low said, standing inside of a spacious, modern manufactured home.
Sales of manufactured homes are up this year, but supply chain issues have hampered production in factories.
Labor shortages in shipping and a lack of raw materials to build with at factories have helped create a shortage of manufactured homes, according to a news release from the Texas Real Estate Research Center.
The popularity of manufactured homes has increased despite the shortage, however and the sheer number of people buying the homes has combined with supply chain issues to create the current backlog, said John Shelby, general manager of Victoria’s Palm Harbor Homes.
Just in Victoria, sales of Palm Harbor Homes manufactured homes have increased by about 25%, Shelby said.
“We’ve sold, built and delivered more homes this year than any year before,” he said.
According to the Texas Manufactured Housing Association, shipments of manufactured homes in October — the latest month with available data — were up 4.6% over October 2020.
The popularity of the homes is due to their affordability, Low said. Because manufacturers are able to purchase materials wholesale and build the homes in a structured factory setting, they save on costs and can pass those savings along to the consumer.
“I think part of it is the cost to build a site build outright,” Shelby said. “With everything going up, material prices increasing, a good quality manufactured is still built at half the cost per square foot of a site build.”
The major holdup for home construction is getting building materials, said Harold Hunt, research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center. The materials needed change often, too.
“It’s kind of like whack-a-mole,” he said. “You deal with one thing, and another thing shorts.”
One of the chief causes for shortages of materials has been a lack of truck drivers to deliver them, according to the TRERC news release.
“A number of factors are at play for the shortage, including the retirement of older drivers, a lack of female drivers, and higher demand for time at home,” Hunt said in the news release.
In October, the American Trucking Associations estimated that the truck driver shortage will hit a “historic high” of 80,000.
Lumber, one of the raw materials in short supply, has a unique reason for its supply chain challenges. It’s not just that there is a shortage of drivers, but access to transportation routes themselves has been impacted recently, according to a news release from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
Since mid-November, flooding in British Columbia has disrupted both rail and trucking routes, according to the release. By Nov. 30, West Fraser estimated that their weekly shipments of lumber from western Canada had been reduced by 25%-30%.
West Fraser is the largest producer of sawn wood in North America with 8,460,000 cubic meters produced per year, according to The Sawmill Database.
The company is utilizing alternative shipping methods, but it is not possible to estimate when shipping will return to normal or “when the backlogs resulting from the interruptions will be cleared,” the release said.
British Columbia declared a state of emergency due to severe weather, flooding and landslides on Nov. 17, and have extended it to Dec. 28 as of Monday, so the impact on supplies coming out of the lumber-rich region will continue.
While there is a shipping bottleneck for raw materials, the good news is that once the homes are built, shipments from the factory have been mostly unaffected.
Palm Harbor Homes works with factories in Austin, Seguin, Waco and Alabama, and there have been no issues delivering completed homes out of the Texas factories, Shelby said.
“The ones coming from Alabama, we’ve run into a couple of roadblocks,” he said. “But none that we haven’t been able to figure out how to overcome.”
