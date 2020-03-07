For the past two years, Scott Field has traveled with his wife across the country in their motor home. His work has taken him to North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and everywhere in between.
He’s met a lot of people in that time. Most of them were dead.
As a franchisee for Omega Mapping Services, he creates maps showing the locations of both marked and unmarked graves.
“I love the story each cemetery has to tell,” Field said.
For the next month, Field’s home will be Victoria’s Evergreen Cemetery and its neighboring RV park.
What does he think of his neighbors?
“Let’s just say they’re very quiet,” Field said.
(tncms-inline)1234911747376664579[0](/tncms-inline)
Danielle Williams is overseeing the project for the city of Victoria, which hired Omega Mapping Services as a contractor. Williams, the city’s interim director of the Parks and Recreation department and its current Main Street Program executive director, said she hopes the map created as a result of this process will end up on the city’s website.
Evergreen Cemetery isn’t Victoria’s oldest cemetery. That title goes to Memorial Square, which has a single monument rather than individual headstones.
But Williams said the decision to begin Victoria’s mapping process at Evergreen Cemetery comes from a practical perspective.
“We’re still burying people out here,” she said. “If we don’t have accurate records, it can be difficult to figure out the rightful owner of a plot because they don’t always hand down the deeds.”
Williams also said the project would be useful to anyone conducting genealogical research in Victoria County.
In Evergreen Cemetery’s 30 acres, there are more than 9,000 graves, many of which are unmarked.
The cemetery was created as a replacement for Victoria’s first community cemetery, now known as Memorial Square. Many residents originally buried at Memorial Square were re-interred at Evergreen, along with those who were re-interred when Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church was demolished in 1868.
By creating a publicly accessible database, Jeff Wright, executive director of Victoria Preservation Inc., said Victoria could become a bigger part of Texas’ already substantial heritage tourism industry.
Creating GIS-layer maps is becoming an increasingly popular practice across the country.
“Genealogy’s a big business,” Wright said. “From a heritage tourism standpoint, we already get hundreds of people from across the state who come to visit.”
Wright, like many lifelong Victorians, has family buried in Evergreen Cemetery.
Although he said he’ll be curious to see what he learns about his own history as a result of the project, Wright said the most important purpose is unveiling people similar to those he profiles during Victoria Preservation Inc.’s annual cemetery tour.
“These were not the people in the headlines,” Wright said.
Wright said bringing to life the stories of “seemingly innocuous” people is what truly threads history together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.