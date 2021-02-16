Victoria residents and out-of-towners alike let the good times roll for a special Mardi Gras meal Tuesday night.
Purple, yellow and green beads decked the halls, tables and customers at the Hilton Garden Inn, 123 Huvar St., as plates of warm food zoomed out of the hotel's kitchen and into the dining room.
The étouffée, gumbo, po'boys and other items from the special Fat Tuesday menu were in such high enough demand that the hotel's kitchen ran out of silverware — at one point resorting to plastic utensils.
All 118 rooms at the hotel were booked Tuesday night, with many of those guests grabbing a plate from the kitchen, said the hotel's sales coordinator Ginny Thomas.
The Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, event is one of many the hotel staff has begun planning to let people know that the hotel has a restaurant that is open to the public, Thomas said. Previous events included a Sip 'n Shop and Valentine's Day event, and in the future the hotel will host a St. Patrick's and Wedding Expo.
Food and beverage manager at the hotel Chris Haldaman curated the night's special menu for hotel guests from near and far.
As locals struggled to keep warm in homes without electricity or water, many checked in to the hotel for the night on Tuesday or even for nights further into the week.
Bob and Jennifer Houston, of Victoria, checked into the hotel Monday night and plan to stay until Saturday because of the frigid weather.
Tuesday night, they dined with their neighbors, the Luedeker family, over Cajun and Creole cuisine.
"We're safe, and we have entertainment," Brandon Luedeker said.
Bob Houston said he and his wife Jennifer Houston lost electricity and could board their pets for the week. It was also nice to enjoy some drinks and a good dinner Jennifer Houston said.
Beads were available for guests and other small props along with their meals on the holiday, which celebrates living large and fitting in last-minute indulgences before the historically Catholic period of lent on Ash Wednesday.
As "When the Saints Go Marching In" and other staples to New Orleans brass music played in the background, guests used the hot meals and warm shelter to celebrate the centuries-old tradition of eating well and enjoying life while they could.
