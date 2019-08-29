As years have gone on and ties have grown skinnier, Pat and Marvin O’Neill's bond to the menswear store where they’ve worked for 43 years has grown stronger.
The decision to retire from Melvins Menswear in late September wasn’t easy for the couple.
“It was a hard decision, I mean we prayed on it a lot,” Pat, 62, said. “You know in your heart that it’s just time for another generation to carry on.”
When her husband found the job in 1976, he said it was almost by accident.
“My mom saw an ad in the paper because she knew I was in retail and said hey this is a men’s store in Victoria, maybe you ought to look into it,” Marvin, 65, said.
Marvin, who married Pat in 1975, lived in Shiner and was commuting to Victoria when he started his job as a salesperson. Then-owner Melvin Dusek encouraged the couple to move to Victoria.
“He said, ‘Well, tell her to come over and I’ll find something for her,” Marvin said.
During her job interview, Pat said Dusek asked her about family.
“He said, ‘That’s what Melvins is about,’” Pat said.
In the years she's spent as a salesperson at the store, Pat said she's found that to be true. In some cases, she and her husband have helped dress four generations of the same family.
“You meet so many customers, but they’re not just customers, they’re friends,” Pat said. “I mean you get to see their children and now we see their children coming in with their own children again. It’s just a big family.”
Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy said the O'Neills started dressing him about the time his mother stopped.
"I always just gravitated to Marvin," McCoy said. "You walk in there and he knows what is appropriate for you. He and his wife are the example of how quality retailers should serve their customers."
Marvin said family was the reason behind the couple’s decision to retire.
“We’ve worked six days a week for 43 and a half years here,” Marvin said. “We’ve missed a few things with our kids, and so we want to grow up and do things with our grandkids.”
The O’Neills retiring is bittersweet to Eveline Bethune, who bought the business with her husband Kenneth Bethune from Dusek’s daughter last year.
“They’ve been at the store for so long and also have been synonymous with the store for so long,” Bethune said.
Although she’s sad to see them go, Bethune said she’s grateful for the customer service they’ve provided to generations of Victorians.
Jerry Ortiz will take over as store manager.
Pat said even though she and her husband are leaving, she knows the Bethunes and Ortiz will continue the store’s traditions.
Morgan is the business reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or @mcohanlon.
