Formal wear boutique store Melvin’s Menswear will be housed and operated at Bethune & Son, 201 S. Main St. in Victoria, and under the Bethune & Son name beginning March 31, the businesses’ owner Evvy Bethune said Tuesday.
Melvin’s staff, seamstresses and most of the same brands will move to the South Main Street location and join the modern style already present at Bethune & Son. Adding to the monochrome aesthetic, Bethune said Bethune & Son also plans to add more murals painted on the walls and help develop downtown further.
“We are recommitting to supporting local,” Bethune said. “It’s a misnomer that people don’t wear suits ... so we’re going to bring suits down there.”
Custom suits will also be available.
Melvin’s will continue to service Nazareth Academy, Trinity Episcopal School, Our Lady of Victory School and St. Philip’s Episcopal School in Beeville with school uniforms, she said.
The move downtown moves the formal wear business closer to the majority of previous Melvin’s customers, Bethune said, while helping to play a large part in the revitalization of downtown Victoria.
Melvin’s will continue to operate at 6320 N. Navarro St. and hold a 60% sale until the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.