NAME: Michael Pfeil Jr.
AGE: 39
EDUCATION: Associate's degree in nursing, Victoria College; Bachelor of Science in nursing, Texas Tech University Health Science Center; Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, South University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/ TITLE: Family nurse practitioner
COMPANY: Memorial Medical Clinic
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED WITH THIS INDUSTRY?
I grew up around the medical field because of my father, and that had a big impact on my interest in health care. I knew I wanted to be involved in a health care role since high school, and my parents encouraged that decision, but my wife has been my biggest supporter of advancing my professional career over the past 20 years.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I feel that my success as a nurse practitioner can best be judged by my patients’ health and well-being.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
My biggest challenge I face daily is people lacking access to and money for health care services. This has led me to become well versed in affordable treatment options, preventative strategies, and utilizing available community resources.
The second biggest obstacle I had to overcome was when I started out in health care. I was in my 20s, and people had a hard time taking instruction on major health issues from someone who was young and seemingly inexperienced. In working for several different Crossroads area medical systems and facilities over the last 15 years, I have honed my skills and institutional knowledge. I feel having my patients, as well as professional colleagues, refer their family and friends to me for their health care needs shows that I have become a proficient medical professional.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
The most exciting thing about health care is that it is always changing. There are always new research findings, treatment options and health promotion tactics being released.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
During my professional career, my community involvement has been very diverse, from serving as a guest lecturer at Victoria College's associate degree nursing program, working with various nonprofits, precepting nurse practitioner students for multiple different universities and coaching Little League. I am also the past president and member of the Victoria Area Nurse Practitioners group.
WHAT CHARITY AND NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
As a hobbyist woodworker, I have donated multiple items to various organizations and fundraising events over the years. My family and I have supported the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Mid-Coast Family Services, and Christ’s Kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.