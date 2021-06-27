Name: Michele Rohde
Age: 40
Education: BBA from UHV, licensed financial advisor, AAMS, insurance agent and transformational coach
City: Victoria
Occupation: Self-employed financial advisor
Company: Rohde Financial Group of Ameriprise Financial
How did you become involved in this industry?
I’ve always been interested in saving money and entrepreneurship as long as I can remember, so my eyes were always open to industries that would allow for those things to the greatest degree. It started in the Girl Scouts, then working for an insurance office, becoming licensed to sell insurance and then learning about becoming a financial advisor where I could run my own branch. After I served many years there, my husband and I decided we wanted to go into the business together, so we opened the only Ameriprise franchise in Victoria in 2013.
What drives you to succeed?
I think it has always boiled down to an inner desire to serve others in a meaningful way. Making my family, myself and God proud is another driver, along with creating a legacy for our daughter’s future.
What are the biggest challenges you have faced during your career? How did you overcome these challenges?
I feel every single challenge I’ve faced, from minor to devastating, has been important in shaping me into a better person. I think that is how you overcome challenges — you look for the lesson in them. I had to navigate being a very young female in a middle-aged male dominated financial advisor industry, guide clients through the second worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, overcome negative minded people, endure almost losing our daughter to a grand mal seizure at her 1st birthday, becoming caregivers, and countless other hardships and traumas.
What advice would you give to up and coming young professionals?
It’s important to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Become brave in the face of your fears by taking daily action toward your goals. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Success is not built alone. Never stop learning, growing and paying it all forward. It all eventually pays dividends.
In what ways do you serve and give back to your community?
I enjoy speaking to various groups about goal setting, wellness, investing and other topics. Every year, we support a local nonprofit’s needs from gathering presents for the Devereux Foundation’s children to baby supplies for the Bethlehem Home. We also get involved in the food bank and charity runs.
What charity or nonprofits do you support and why?
I serve on the Gabriel Project board; and am a past president, founding member and current member of VPEN, a local chapter of the American Business Women’s Assoc. Our youngest daughter Kelsey, who has many special needs, started at the Vine School last year, so supporting them is especially near to our family’s heart.
