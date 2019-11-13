LiftFund and the Economic Development Administration will announce Thursday a $3 million low-interest loan available to small businesses.
The announcement will also include a panel discussion with LiftFund, the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Cooperation from 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the University of Houston – Victoria, University Commons Building, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., according to a news release from LMG Communications.
Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, will speak at 2:20 p.m. followed by Jorge Ayala, regional director of U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The resource fair will begin at 2:55 p.m.
The small business loans will be administered by LiftFund, which is offering a special 4% interest rate until March for Golden Crescent small business owners.
The resource fair will provide information to small businesses and interested community members about access to capital and small business resources.
LiftFund is a nonprofit small business lender. it was established in 1994, in San Antonio.
