Raising Cane's Restaurant has been issued a demolition permit for 6409 N. Navarro St., the former location of Montana Mike's steakhouse.
As of Thursday, the building was in the process of being demolished and a construction fence has been put up around the property.
The steakhouse closed in November.
In late August, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers posted a job application for a general manager in Victoria.
This would be the first Raising Cane's in Victoria.
A company spokesperson did not return a request for comment Thursday.
But in August, a company official said in a statement, “Raising Cane’s is continuously evaluating opportunities to grow restaurants all over the world, and especially here in Texas. Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates. We will make a public announcement if and when an official expansion decision has been made.”
According to its website, Raising Cane’s, which is known for selling fried chicken fingers, has more than 400 locations across the country.
