What gets accomplished and how they go about it is still unclear for the Texas House of Representatives during the upcoming legislature.
The 87th legislative session begins in Austin on Tuesday, and state Rep. Geanie Morrison anticipates voting on the House rules, which govern how the session is conducted, sometime during the following week.
Because of the pandemic, Morrison said House members don't yet know how they will operate, which leaves committee assignments, filing bills and legislative priorities up in the air.
During her almost 22 years as a state representative, Morrison said she normally waits until the session begins and for committee assignments to be announced before filing bills.
How committee hearings are held as the pandemic continues is also undecided, affecting how committees draft new bills for various policy areas. Morrison most recently served on the Culture, Recreation & Tourism and Environmental Regulation committees. She also served on the Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety select committee and chaired the Local & Consent Calendars committee.
Morrison's first bill, which she filed before the start of the 87th legislature, would use data to set prevailing wage rates of public work contracts.
HB 633 would determine the "general prevailing rate of per diem wages in the locality in which the public work is to be performed" by using data by the Texas Workforce Commission, according to the bill.
The representative filed HB 633 and received nine out of nine committee votes in favor of passing. The bill did not reach the floor for a vote in time before the close of the previous session.
The state budget and redrawing district lines are two policy areas the legislature is tasked to accomplish this session.
Morrison said the budget will be tight following the pandemic and subsequent slow down of the oil and gas industry.
Additionally, redistricting cannot begin until the Texas Legislature receives 2020 census data from the White House. Morrison said the Trump administration should pass that data to the Texas Legislature in April, but it could be at a different time under the Biden administration.
Redistricting, Morrison said, is a "huge responsibility." The new lines will dictate which elected officials represent which Texans for the following 10 years, until after the next census.
