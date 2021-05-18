AUSTIN — State Representative Geanie W. Morrison recently passed legislation to create the Texas Music Incubator Rebate Program to provide financial relief to Texas music venues, historic dance halls and festivals.
The program would provide qualifying Texas music venues with rebates that are funded by a small percentage of existing mixed beverage gross receipts tax or existing sales tax from the sale of beer and wine at the venue. The bill will be sent to the Governor’s office and, if approved, the program could provide much needed financial relief to the music venue industry.
The bill was originally drafted by Morrison in 2019, during the 86th Legislative Session, but it was unable to pass the Senate before the session ended. Now after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, these music venues are closing at an alarming rate, and Morrison hopes this program will help to keep their doors open.
“The Texas music industry is a vital contributor to our state’s economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas music venues, dance halls and festivals already faced closures due to increasing operating costs, state and local tax burdens, and rising rent prices. Many venues are also still paying costs of recovering from natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Imelda. Our region has benefitted from the rich cultural history of dance halls like Club Westerner and Schroeder Hall and I am proud to pass legislation to help protect Texas culture and small businesses,” Morrison said.
Club Westerner owner James Villafranca reiterated that “Music venues (especially old dance halls) are such an important part of Texas history. The Westerner has been around for 94 years. The Villafranca family appreciates your support and looks forward to many more years of social events.”
Owner W. Aric Krause and the Schroeder Hall family echoed those sentiments and stated “most dance halls are struggling to bridge the generational gaps and keep Texas dance halls here for future generations to enjoy. I will be the first to say that in this industry there has been a severe resistance to change, but in the last year most dance hall managers and owners have come to understand that these venues are more than just a place for old country and two-stepping. That’s what we are really about is this: a true Texas generational family experience. Give us every chance you can to keep that alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.