The Cuero Chamber of Commerce kicked off the New Year with two ribbon cuttings this month. Trust Texas Bank celebrated its 100th anniversary and commemorated it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 12 at their Cuero Branch location. Congratulations to Trust Texas for 100 years of business, and their continual support to the Cuero community. Our second ribbon cutting was held on Jan. 21 celebrating the grand opening of new Cuero business Self Storage of Texas located at 158 FM 766. Owners Leland Krauser, John Kolb and Jay Kolb offer climate control, safe and secure storage units with state-of-the-art security featuring 24-hour digital video surveillance and electronic gate entry. They also offer indoor and outdoor parking spaces for RV and boat storage. Storage units can be rented online or by appointment at selfstoragecuero.com.
As we go into the New Year, things may continue to look a little different, but our mission remains the same. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau strives to support its members and local small businesses, promote tourism and improve the quality of life for the Cuero community. Some of the projects we will be working on this upcoming year will be finding new and safe ways to promote tourism and bring new business to Cuero. We kicked this off by attending the annual Texas Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus Winter Conference. Although this was a virtual event this year, we were able to get some great information as well as network.
Something that 2020 helped us realize is the need for a more efficient and reliable broadband system. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Cuero Development Corporation and the City of Cuero formed a Broadband Committee with the assistance of Connected Nation Texas to help our community develop a plan to improve internet access and speeds in DeWitt County. The project kicked off with a meeting Jan. 27. Community stakeholders unable to attend in person were sent a Zoom link. A survey will be sent throughout DeWitt County to help identify problem areas and ways to improve broadband access. Improving broadband across the state of Texas is a key discussion in legislation this year. Other projects we will be working on are the renovation and preservation of our new Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau location, educational programs to help small businesses grow, and collaboration with local entities as well as organizations within surrounding counties such as Texas Coastal Bend Regional Tourism Council and the I-10 Alliance.
The chamber will hold its annual Designer Purse Bingo event along with Louis Vuitton Raffle on Feb. 11 at the VFW Hall. Tables will only be presold online or at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed and there will be a limited number of tables sold to comply with social distancing. Raffle tickets may be purchased online, at the chamber or the event, if available. Only 300 tickets will be sold for $25 each or 5 for $100 for a Louis Vuitton valued at over $1,500. You do not need to be present to win. Tables are $325, which includes six guest tickets, 11 games of bingo, a meal and adult beverages. There will be a special game of bingo for those who decorate their tables. Proceeds will go toward scholarships and programs offered by the chamber. Go to www.cuero.org/event/purse-bingo/ or the Cuero Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to purchase tickets or call us at 361-275-2112 for more information.
Cuero Main Street and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce will join forces to encourage shoppers to “Love Local” during the month of February. Shoppers can pick up a Love Local stamp card at a participating Main Street or chamber restaurant from Feb. 2-16, and for every $10 spent, they will receive a stamp. After six stamps, they may enter their card to be in a drawing to win $200 in Love Local Cuero Bucks to be held Feb. 17. In an effort to help promote local Main Street and chamber salons, shoppers can email their receipts for each $25 purchase for a chance to win $150 in Love Local Cuero Bucks. Feb. 2-13, for every $25 and over purchase, shoppers will receive a free bottle of red or white wine while supplies last. We hope these events will encourage our community to continue to support our local shops, restaurants and salons.
Due to the increased number of COVID cases after the holidays, the chamber made the decision to postpone its annual Chamber Membership Social held in January until March 25. Invitations have been sent out and tickets may be purchased online or at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. No tickets will be sold at the door. This year’s theme is a Masquerade, and we will be celebrating our members, and honoring those that give their all to the Cuero community through volunteerism, agriculture and business.
The year 2021 will continue to face new challenges, but we remain confident and ready to move forward, striving to help Cuero prosper to be the best place to work, play, visit and stay.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome new chamber members this month: Paradigm Wealth Partners, Self Storage of Texas, Joann Clawson of Coastal Bend Realty, and Eagleford Restaurant. Business of the month is Ranch House Spirits & Gifts. Visit our website at www.cuero.org for more information and to view our member directory.
