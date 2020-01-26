After more than six years, the “zaps” and “pew-pews” at Victoria’s first and only laser tag facility have gone quiet.
Laser World shut its doors for the last time on Dec. 20, according to a message on its answering machine. Its website also has been disabled.
The venue opened in 2013.
Dante Garza, a co-owner of Laser World with James Brand, declined to comment about the closing.
As previously reported in the Victoria Advocate, the business came into being after Brand’s wife, Irma Fernandez-Brand, mentioned to him the lack of kid-friendly businesses in Victoria, and how a laser tag arena would be a great addition to the community.
Brand, who lives in Austin and is a father of four children, then mentioned the idea to Garza, a Victoria resident and a father of four.
The partners ultimately purchased the building on East Larkspur Lane, formerly Celebration Church.
After construction and remodeling costs, arcade and laser tag equipment purchases, Garza said in 2013 that they’d put more than $2 million into the venture.
“We didn’t really do it for the money,” said Garza in 2013.
The family-friendly venue just north of the Victoria Mall attracted people from all over the Crossroads with its three-story, 2,000-square-foot laser tag arena. It also had about 30 arcade games and a 4-D theater that played six- to eight-minute interactive films.
Then-general manager at Laser World, David Shelley, told the Advocate in summer 2019 that the center was a popular spot for birthday and company parties, especially during the school year.
Raynalda Garcia, a 70-year-old Victoria resident, has taken her two grandsons to play quite a few times.
“I even played it once with them and I liked it a lot; you go crazy running around,” she said last summer. “It is good that they have this because a lot of kids like to come here.”
