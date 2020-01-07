Mike Etienne, one of Victoria's two new assistant city managers, began his second day on the job meeting some the area's nonprofit, business and civic leaders.
"I've been involved in economic development and neighborhood revitalization for over 20 years," Etienne said during the Victoria Economic Development Corporation's Partnership meeting Tuesday morning. "I think I bring those skills here to Victoria, where I can help with attracting and retaining businesses and help with revitalizing downtown."
Etienne comes from San Antonio, where he oversaw a successful revitalization of the city's EastPoint District.
In Victoria, Etienne said he hopes to focus his attention on the south side and other neighborhoods.
In 2010, Etienne moved from Virginia to work for the city of San Antonio, where his first project was to assist with the $450 million bond program to improve city streets and sidewalks.
He later moved into such roles as director of revitalization and real estate services.
Etienne said he's excited for Victoria's potential as a destination city.
"The bones are here," Etienne said.
Etienne said his biggest lesson learned from working in the country's seventh largest city is having a collaborative mindset.
"We need community partners to help make Victoria the best city it can be," Etienne said.
He has a bachelor's degree in political science from James Madison University, a master's in urban and regional planning as well as a doctorate in public policy from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Etienne currently teaches economics at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
City Manager Jesús Garza, who first proposed the idea of hiring a second assistant manager in July, said the decision came from wanting to take a proactive approach to economic development.
"Many of the challenges that our city faces today involve a lot of collaboration with the city," Garza said during meeting Tuesday.
Garza said Etienne is perfect to take center stage in that role because of his background in neighborhood revitalization.
"Every neighborhood needs to have its own action plan," Garza said. "No longer is the concept of one-size-fits-all appropriate."
The other assistant city manager, Darrek Ferrell, will begin his job Jan. 13. He formerly worked as city manager for the city of Commerce.
The new appointments follow the retirement announcement of current assistant city manager John Kaminski. His last day will be Jan. 31.
“Darrek and Mike are outstanding local government professionals, and we’re excited they will join our team,” Garza said in a December news release. “Their diverse backgrounds will be an asset to our community as we continue the implementation of our Victoria 2035 Comprehensive Plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.