Imagine closing a business for months with no end date in sight; for bars and similar drinking spots, the ability to generate revenue resumed only recently.
Opening a new business is a challenge in a class of its own. One Victoria couple found success in opening a new bar even after the pandemic arrived in the Crossroads and throughout the back-and-forth of closure and capacity limitations imposed by the governor on bars.
Robert “Big Cat” and Belinda Martinez named Breezy’s after their son who plays football at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Big Cat worked in operations for Formosa. Belinda still works as a hairstylist. At 65 years old, Big Cat said he wanted to retire from being a plant worker and open a bar, and the opportunity presented itself early.
The couple purchased the 3.5 acres at 13861 U.S. 77 and opened the bar just north of the loop. They opened in May and the following month were forced to close because of statewide COVID-19 restrictions issued by Gov. Greg Abbott to close bars.
During the months that bars were forced to be closed in Victoria County, Breezy’s stayed open by selling food. But Big Cat said he and his wife were twiddling their thumbs waiting for the governor to reopen bars.
“We just had to promote (the food sales) a little more than what we had been doing,” Belinda said of their menu which includes burgers, a variety of appetizers and more. “That was our advantage that we had because we were already selling food.”
During the first timeframe when Breezy’s was open in May and June and since reopening fully as a bar in October, the couple said business has been strong.
“We haven’t taken a break,” Big Cat said. “We were slam packed.”
Breezy’s is the couple’s first business in the food and beverage industry. They said they credit their success to strong social media, radio, word-of-mouth promotion and other advertising.
The indoor-outdoor bar includes pool tables, a covered patio in the back, a stage, sand volleyball court, small fire pits, a second bar outside and a second bathroom accessible for patrons outside.
Hosting live events is another way Belinda and Big Cat are bringing in patrons to listen to live music or a comedy act. Some acts Breezy’s is hosting include a Journey tribute band, the No Chance Band and other events to be announced soon.
“We’re really blessed that things are happening that way,” Big Cat said.
Businesses were previously not allowed to operate in Texas if their gross alcohol sales were 51% or higher of total sales. Many bars, like Breezy’s, That 80s Bar and Aerocrafters, could operate with food and merchandise sales. Selling more than just alcoholic drinks helped those businesses remain below the 51% level and operate legally.
As of November, all counties in the Crossroads are allowing bars to reopen, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
In the next year, other new businesses plan to use the recent reopening of bars to bring alcohol distilling and tasting to the region. High Hill Distillery and Matagorda Bay Distillery, which will include spirits production and tasting rooms, will open in 2021 in Lavaca and Matagorda counties, respectively.
The TABC also stated in a press release that it has conducted 17,000 inspections and found that nearly 99% of businesses were in full compliance with the law as of Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.