Two beams were installed in the Victoria County Courthouse through a second-floor window with a crane on Friday morning. Bridge Street between Constitution and Forrest streets was closed for the installation.
Clegg Services, a subcontractor of Weaver and Jacobs Constructors of Cuero, was hired to install the beams for the ongoing renovations at the courthouse. The county has dealt with a lack of courtroom space and increasing courthouse activity since the early 2000s.
County officials are expanding the former commissioners court courtroom to be used by the county court-at-law courts and reconfiguring the former treasurer's office into the commissioners courtroom.
