The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Wresco Leasing, 427 Rattlesnake Point Road, Rockport, owned by Garold Wrestler.
- Thompson CFO, 707 W. Stayton Ave., Victoria, owned by Johnny Thompson.
- Roseates and Redfish, 707 W. Stayton Ave., Victoria, owned by Johnny Thompson.
- IGR Services, 1608 E. Rosebud Ave., Victoria, owned by Isaac G. Rodriguez.
- Boujee Body by Viv, 214 Timberlane Drive, Victoria, owned by Vivian Walker.
- Mobile Car Wash, 3105 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria, owned by Juan Martinez.
- Tech Construction, 416 Coleto Dr., Victoria, owned by Eulalio Arroyo.
- Hyfve Apparel, 604 E. Anaqua Ave., Victoria, owned by Edward Zuniga.