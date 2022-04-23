The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Floors On Up, P.O. Box 7555, owned by Victor Cuellar
- Tackle Shack, 105 Champions Row, owned by Dennis Lala
- C&C Residential Insulation, 204 Quail Creek Drive, owned by Carlos Gonzalez
- One Stop Car Sales, 1301 N. Laurent St., owned by Petra Martinez
- Crossroad Keys Realty Team, 9743 U.S. 87, Suite B, owned by Mari Krogsgaard
- Tyler Palacios, 4531 Ayers St., Suite 220, owned by Tyler Palacios
- T-Types, 610 Antietam Drive, owned by Travis A. Williams
- Better Living Texas, 701 Dundee St., owned by Christopher Lee Baker
- GM Dozer Service, 4452 Farm-to-Market Road 236, owned by Greg A. Maeker
- B & M Hair Studio, 3612 N. Laurent St., owned by Bernice Ruiz and Michelle Baites
- Mireles Pressure Washing, 1002 Melrose Ave., owned by Gino Mireles
