The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Carrie & Lorenzo’s Creations & More, 2512 Cardinal St., owned by Carrie Alonzo and Lorenzo King
- Rowdy Heifer’s Cleaning Service, 1603 E. Brazos St., Apt. 1H, owned by Kimberly Berger
- Twice Blessed Boutique, 4405 N. Navarro St., Apt. 614, owned by LaTamara Roberts
- Just Breathe Cleaning Services, 1705 E. Locust Ave., owned by Linda K. Diaz
- Www.MEMORIALBASHTICKETS.COM, 1701 Victoria Station Drive, Apt. 1711, owned by Jaime Solis, Jr.
- Southern Gypsy Soul, 3606-A N. Laurent St., owned by Leslie Peralez
- Koi Kollections, 1305 E. Loma Vista Ave., owned by Jacqueline Pierce
- JLB Gate Guarding, 111 Nantucket Ave., owned by Johanna Brooks
- South Texas Archery, 962 Pecan Bend, owned by James Chesney
- New Growth Lawn Care, 309 Whitechurch Lane, owned by Troy D. McIntosh
- Texas Proud Junk Removal & Services, 1212 E. Locust Ave., owned by David Ortiz
- Margarita Aguero Castaneda, 1603 Alvin St., owned by Margarita Aguero Castaneda
- J&J Custom and Remodels 311 W. End St., Goliad, owned by Jose Lopez
- JT Garcia Basketball, 303 Williamsburg Avenue, owned by JT Garcia
- Philip C. Zamarripa and Associates, 507 Berwick St., owned by Philip C. Zamarripa
- Grey Rose Handy Man Services, 21 Mahon St., Telferner, owned by Michael A. Pena Jr.
- Roman J. Peoples M3BA Basketball, 1807 E. Walnut Ave., owned by Roman Peoples
- Beverage Barn Drive Thru, 204 S. Laurent St., owned by Juan Ernesto Espino
- Rojas Construction, 201 Elaine St., owned by Jose Rojas and Jeronimo Rojas
- Fancy Nails, 1919 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Hoa Chi Pham
- Paul’s Boutique, 2604 N. Laurent St., owned by Randal Thompson
- Lynn’s Road Service, 808 N. Smith St., owned by Arthur John Neal
- The Victoria Black and White Girls Basketball League, P.O. Box 5212, owned by Victoria Gonzales
- Southern Plush Works, 39 Tiffany Drive, owned by Amanda Jean Davenport
