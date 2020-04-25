The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.

  • Allen Mehrtens, 445 Timberline Drive, owned by Allen Mehrtens
  • Custom Roofing and Sheetmetal, 1105 Oriole Drive, owned by Steven Gomez
