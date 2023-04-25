The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
EXL Services, 7733 Coletoville Road, Victoria, owned by Alyssa Olguin and Donevyn Olguin.
Grace Delights, 2285 Stubbs School Road, Victoria, owned by Chrstina Ramirez.
Dirt B Gone Cleaning and Handyman Services, 387 Basswood St., Victoria, owned by Deborah Landry.
PNL Construction, 301 Bloomingdale Circle, Victoria, owned by Francisco J Salazar.
Gearheadz Garage, 3309 Mulberry St., Victoria, owned by Armando Arredondo and Ana Rankin.
Dr. Goldman Family Partnership, 697 S. Cameron St., Victoria, owned by Ann M. Goldman and Erin C. Frazier.
A2B Hotshots, 107 E. Circle St. Suite 5, Victoria, owned by Artari Wallace.
F .A. M Flooring & More, 810 Levi Road, Victoria, owned by Adolph Ray Sedillo.
Ndumo Safaris, 101 S. Main St., Victoria, owned by Karl Stumpfe.
R&B Precision Cuts, 81 Lee St., Victoria, owned by Richard Stavinoha Jr. and Beau Fournet.
Yen's Day Spa, 102 Seabiscuit Drive, Victoria, owned by Yen T Nguyen.
Playful Hearts Counseling Center, 8311 NE Zac Lentz Parkway #223, Victoria, owned by Stefanie Thayer.
KC Hats Keepin It Country, 511 S. Moody St., Victoria, owned by Brittney N Lesikar.