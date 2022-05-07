The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Sherry Janis Photography, 212 Hubalek Road, Inez, owned by Sherry Janis
- Frances Marie’s Restaurant and Cantina, 2505 Houston Highway, owned by Jorge A. Linares Sr.
- A-Fact Pest & Termite, 78 Penn Ave., owned by Ricky Arnold
- Oak Hill Food Stores, 203 N. Moody St., owned by Lauren A. Alkek
- Hot Bodz By Heather, 216 Tuscany Drive, owned by Heather Patterson
- Ignacio Palomares Welding, 13542 Farm-to-Market Road 236, owned by Ignacio Palomares
- TK Fencing & Construction, 1376 Tipton Road, Inez, owned by TK Fencing & Construction
- Tuff-E-Nuff Boxing Club, 2505 N. Laurent St., owned by Jessie R. Martinez
- USA Raiders, 529 Church St., owned by Bobby Ray Harris
- Truly Graceful Candles, 525 Honeycomb Drive, owned by Krista Salles
- Rocking Z Custom Gates and Entrances, 2042 Farm-to-Market Road 622, owned by Travis P. Zappe
- 2nd Man Ministries, 2870 Farik Road, Port Lavaca, owned by Sean-Paul Llorance
- 7 Heaven (Saving Haven) Ministries, 2870 Farik Road, Port Lavaca, owned by Sean-Paul Llorance
- Frankarita Margarita Mix, 2103 E. Crestwood Drive, owned by Eric Hernandez
- ABI Muehlbrad Photography, 301 Augusta Drive, Apartment 6209, owned by Abigail Muehlbrad
- J M J Remodeling & Construction, 703 E. Polk Ave., owned by Jessie Ray Martinez Jr.
- Distressed Denim & Bow Co. 1104 Westwood St., owned by Zayra A. Garcia
- Duane’s Lawn Services, 106 Rosewood Drive, owned by Duane Sullivan
- Outta Pocket, 508 Edinburgh St., owned by Jitoku White
- Cat Daddi’s Hauling Service, 1008 E. Murray St., owned by Sean S. Foster
- C&C Pro, 101 Appaloosa Court, owned by Carlos Orosco Jr.
- Marlin Remodeling, 6447 Old Highway Road, Inez, owned by Brad Marlin
- Design In Love, 109 Chama Drive, owned by Bianca Meiers
- Hencerling Home Inspection, 505 Chimney Rock Drive, owned by Derek Hencerling
- Arrowpoint Logistics, 5609 John Stockbauer Drive No. 1101, owned by Zacrah Davis
- Boosted Coffee, 112 Pienza Drive, owned by Clinton Wilson
- Whatcha Wearin’ Boutique, 412 Mantz St., owned by Amanda M. Garcia and Nicole Ramos
- Sip & Social Mobile Bar, 402 Turtle Rock Drive, owned by Megan Longoria
- Tex-Mex Up In Smokes, 2279 Oliver Road, owned by Rocio Cedillo Leal
- Barajas Lawn Care & Services, 118 Chimney Rock Drive, owned by Victor Barajas
- Alex’s Wood Projects, 909 E. Murray St., owned by Alex Estrada
- J.B. Hunt Contracting, 940 Live Oak Drive, Inez, owned by Joel B. Hunt and Sue C. Hunt
- Ezygig, 612 Tate Road, owned by Ottis Lewis
- Bruja Ha Potions and More, 304 Trent St., owned by Iris Mejicanos
- Lone Star Electrek, 203 Hampton Court, owned by Gerardo Salas Jr.
