The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Casas Remodeling, 4906 Elk Drive, owned by Salvador Ivan Casas
- Marshall’s Lawn Care Service, 6803 N. Navarro, Suite 144, owned by Bettie Yvonne Marshall
- R2 Properties, 1903 E. Sabine St., owned by Ricardo J. Rodriguez
- Victoria Texas Rentals, 204 E. Hiller St., owned by John A. Villafranca
- Casa De Munecas, 108 Concrete St., Yoakum, owned by Krystal Long and Bridget Laredo
- John’s All Around Services, 1400 Siegfried St., owned by John Rosales
- Miki & Thor, P.O. Box 4443, owned by Susan Giovannini
- Jess Cleaning Services, 119 Concord Lane, owned by Jessica Nicole Gomez
- 11:02 Collections by Essence, 1003 S. Depot St., owned by Essence Fuhr
- Jay’s Garage Door Installations, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 206, owned by Jerry D. Keene Jr. and Kimberly Keene
- Krause Brahman Ranch, 8449 Nursery Road, owned by Karen Krause
- Pink Diamond and More, 12242 J-2 Ranch Road, Inez, owned by Sheila Seaburn
- Faith Filled Daycare, 4805 Lilac Lane, owned by Patricia Garcia
- Stary’s Custom Works, 6431 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Inez, owned by Larry W. Stary
- Double I Concrete, 124 Adcock Dairy Road, owned by Israel Rodriguez
- K&Q Empire Renovations, 102 Bramble Bush Lane, owned by Frank Mendoza and Crystal Mendoza
- City Bakery, 1204 E. San Antonio St., owned by William Quintanilla and Orlando Nunez
- The Estate Sale Shoppe, 1308 Village Drive, owned by Christopher S. Hummel
