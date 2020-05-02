The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.

  • G&A Electronic Services, 2521 N. Laurent St., owned by Gregory B. Smith
  • Heibel’s Blacksmith and Welding, 703 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Randy Heibel
  • Astro Glozz, P. O. Box 1657, owned by Free Coleman
  • Flashwelding, 2904 Parsons Road, owned by Bordon Boehm Jr.
  • Stay True Creations, 1102 N. Moody St., owned by Lisa Contreras
