The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Raul G. Castro (Canas Trucking), P.O. Box 846, Bloomington, owned by Raul G. Castro
- Victextech Enterprises, 2809 Baker St., owned by David Vela Jr.
- Grateful Spot, 219 Thorton St., Gonzales, owned by Lorraine Ellis
- Triple J Landscaping and Fencing, 1103 Ash St., owned by Joe Sartuche
- DWG Fabrication, 1002 1/2 Taylor Ave., owned by Dwayne W. Gomez
- Ramirez Mechanic Shop, 2904 Algie St., owned by Ruben Ramirez
- Robin Hood Cleaning, 1802 E. Mistletoe Ave., owned by Robbie Woodson and Jade Solorio
- MDT Enterprises, 203 Alydar Drive, owned by Mallory Thurman
- The Serf Shop Gallery, 2114 E. Airline Road, Unit B, owned by Brent Smiga
- Vasquez Waste Service, P. O. Box 2396, owned by Raymond C. Vasquez and Reymundo F. Garza Jr.
