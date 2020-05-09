The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Awe & Wonder Graphic Design, 501 Simpson Road, owned Giani Cantu
- Cindy’s Hair Design, 687 Paco Road, owned by Cindy Kainer
- Photography by Susan, 202 Contento Drive, owned by Susan Crump
- TF Consulting, 75 Lee St., owned by Terri Ferrier
- Morgan Ann LLC, 507 Ashland Creek, owned by Whitney Wiley
- Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ, 1513 E. North St., owned by Kenneth Luker
