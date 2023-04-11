The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Lozada Construction, 351 Josephine Lane, Victoria, owned by Yolanda Martinez.
- Roy’s of Victoria, 3008 E. Red River St., Victoria, owned by Roy G. Latimer.
- Jerry’s World Lawn & Care Service, 1306 E. Mistletoe Ave., Victoria, owned by Clarisa Soliz.
- Sammy’s Laundry, 3004 Houston Highway, Victoria, owned by Haresh N. Vazir and Kishorbhai C. Upadhyay.
- C&J Productions, 309 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria, owned by Christine Bazan-Hall and Jane Pierce.
- Walker Ventures, 214 Timberland Drive, Victoria, owned by Terry Walker and Vivian Walker.
- Andrew Dimas Services, 155 Matchett Drive, Victoria, owned by Andrew S Dimas.