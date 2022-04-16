The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Sibs Soap, 2804 Sam Houston Drive No. 3627, owned by Lisa Vinson and Sarah Tieken
- Nitro Woodworks, 11 Tonto Circle, owned by Joseph Geistman
- Southern Craft Grove, 508 Edinburgh St., owned by Rhonda Barrios
- Top Gun Home Repair, 56 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington, owned by Chris Gutierrez
- Samayoa Trim, 606 E. Mistletoe Ave., owned by Yudin O. Samayoa Lopez
- Appliance Pro., 2401 E. Mockingbird Lane, owned by Todd Evans
- Y&J Concrete, 504 Yorkshire Lane, owned by Joe Arriazola
- Top Gun Lawn Services, P.O. Box 158, Placedo, owned by Elojio Rey Saenz
- Evergreen Connections Counseling, 5606 N. Navarro St., Suite 302-A, owned by Joseph Smullen
- Castillos Consulting Services, 201 Secretariat Drive, owned by Joe Castillo
- B.P. Productions Inc., 306 Mason Circle, owned by Ben L. Parma III
- Flores Services, 104 Cromwell Drive, owned by Gonzalo Flores
- Peggy’s Wig Salon, 1407 N. Jecker St., owned by Peggy Pooley
