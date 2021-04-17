The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Perez Landscaping, 668 Commerce St., Bloomington, owned by Ricardo Perez
- Leticia Crafts & More, 201 E. George St., Port Lavaca, owned by Leticia Gonzales
- Cameron Inn, 1906 Houston Highway, owned by Vinodbhai D. Patel and Ilaben V. Patel
- 2U 4U, 1708 N. Navarro St., owned by Winter Ford
- South Texas RV Rentals, 2149 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez, owned by Mark James
- The Next Best Place to Home, 105 Londonderry Drive, owned by DeShonna Cherry
- Crossroads Equipment, 307 E. Circle St., Office A, owned by Gerald Sauceda
- Ye Ole Gun Shoppe, 201 Newhaven St., owned by Sammuel L. Byrd
- Proland Services, P. O. Box 5502, owned by Kelley Harrell
- Stone I.T., 1025 Oliver Road, owned by Luke Stone
- BOSS-Back Office Support Services, 7084 SH 185 S., owned by Ali BOSS LLC
- Ali BOSS, 7084 SH 185 S., owned by Ali BOSS LLC
- BOSS, 7084 SH 185 S., owned by Ali BOSS LLC
- Walkure Fitness, 24257 U.S. 77 N., Yoakum, owned by Crystal LeAnn Pena
- Bee Freshie, 5621 Fleming Prairie Road, owned by Blair Ziegler
- A.B.L. Couture, 408 N. Liberty St., owned by Valerie Gudino
- Live the Hype, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite H, owned by Susana Almaguer
- Los Reyes Mexican Grill, 6908 N. Navarro, owned by Isauro S. Nambo and Daniela A. Perez-Hernandez
- Cattleman’s Catering, 873 Haynes Road, owned by Eric Poncik
- Cutting Loose Salon, 6105 Dairy Road, owned by Donna C. Lindsey
