The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Diebel Cattle Company, 3907 Salem Road, owned by Barbara Deibel
- K&S Machine Company, 165 Enterprise Drive, owned by Craig Staff
- McD Trailers, 16304 NW Zac Lentz parkway, owned by McDee Enterprises, Inc.
- Trey Hensel DBA Victoria Sweeping Service, P. O. Box 7915, owned by Trey Hensel
