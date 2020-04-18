The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.

  • Diebel Cattle Company, 3907 Salem Road, owned by Barbara Deibel
  • K&S Machine Company, 165 Enterprise Drive, owned by Craig Staff
  • McD Trailers, 16304 NW Zac Lentz parkway, owned by McDee Enterprises, Inc.
  • Trey Hensel DBA Victoria Sweeping Service, P. O. Box 7915, owned by Trey Hensel
