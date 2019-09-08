The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Alexis Orlando Figueroa DBA Mattress by Appointment, 1209 E. Hiller St., owned by Alexis Orlando Figueroa
- Garcitas Creek Ranch Estates, 2501 N. Navarro St., owned by Garcitas Creek Ranch, LLC
- The Corral, 3502 Houston Highway, owned by John L. McNeill
- RNC Barbecue, 106 Palmwood Drive, owned by Dannis Partida
- Sweet Shirt Saturday, 104 Georgia Lane, owned by Adrian Williams
- Harryman Serivces, P. O. Box 114, Nursery, owned by Homer Harryman
- H&H Home Improvement and Welding, 8200 US 87 S., owned by Santos Hernandez
- Mitchell and Joon, 605 Glenmore, owned by Amy Perrigue
- SEN Cleaning Services, 3009 Meadowlane, owned by Jacqueline Verastegui
PNC INvestments, 6527 Clagett Ave, Tracys Landings, MD, owned by Robert Wayne Degas Jr.
