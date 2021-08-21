The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Koehn Lawn Mowing, 65 Arkansas Ave., owned by Harlan Koehn
- Sandy Sunflower & Co., 8006 Coletoville Road, owned by Riley Saski
- The Fashionable Girl’s Guide to Life, 505 E. Santa Rosa St., owned by Allison Lacey
- Pearl Ink Tees, 202 Amberglow Court, owned by Anyssa Kester
- The Color Bar Salon Studio, 112 Jason St., owned by Kandis Elisondo
- Bombshell Studio TX, 106 Jason St., owned by Lisa Leann Villarreal
- Mi Linda’s Heavenly Food, 2020 Burroughsville Road, owned by Christina Benavidez
- VP Asphalt, 3303 Cherry St., owned by Vincent Paul Gonzales
- Arnold’s, 3011 S. Laurent St., owned by Mary Jane Canales
